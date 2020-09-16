MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 91,196, while the number of recoveries reached 84,363.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death cases stood at 805, the Ministry of Health said today.

The Ministry also pointed out that 65 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 488, of them 179 are in intensive care units.