MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 91,753, while the number of recoveries reached 84,648.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death cases stood at 818, the Ministry of Health said today.

The Ministry also pointed out that 73 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 506, of them 180 are in intensive care units.