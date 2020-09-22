UrduPoint.com
Oman's COVID-19 Cases Reach 94,711

Tue 22nd September 2020 | 06:15 PM

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 94,711, while the number of recoveries stood at 86,195.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death cases stood at 865, the Ministry of Health said today.

The Ministry also pointed out that 57 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 539, of them 179 are in intensive care units.

