Oman's COVID-19 Cases Reach 97,450

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 seconds ago Sun 27th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 97,450, while the number of recoveries stood at 87,801.

The Ministry pointed out that 63 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 523, of them 200 are in intensive care units.

