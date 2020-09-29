MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2020) The total number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Sultanate of Oman reached 98,585, while the number of recoveries stood at 88,528, comprising 89.7 percent.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death cases stood at 935, the Ministry of Health said.

The Ministry pointed out that 52 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 512, of them 190 are in intensive care units.