MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Aug, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 82,531, while the number of recoveries stood at 77,278, comprising 93.6 percent.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death cases stood at 551, the Ministry of Health added.

The Ministry also pointed out that 60 patients were hospitalized over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 464, of them 155 are in intensive care units.