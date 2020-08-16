MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Aug, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 83,086, while the number of recoveries stood at 77,680.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death cases stood at 572, the Ministry of Health added.

The Ministry also pointed out that 40 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 466, of them 151 are in intensive care units.