MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2020) Oman's Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the Sultanate reached 83,418, while the number of recoveries stood at 77,977.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 related death cases stood at 597, the Ministry of Health added.

The Ministry also pointed out that 55 patients were hospitalised over the past 24 hours, adding that the total number of current hospitalised COVID-19-infected patients stands at 457, of them 154 are in intensive care units.