UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Oman's Foreign Minister Receives UAE Ambassador

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 09:30 PM

Oman's Foreign Minister receives UAE Ambassador

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman has met with Mohammed Sultan Saif Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Oman.

Al Busaidi expressed his gratitude to the strong ties between the UAE and Oman and stressed the Sultanate's keenness on enhancing fruitful cooperation with the UAE and moving it forward into broader horizons at all levels.

The UAE Ambassador emphasised the strong historic relations between the two fraternal countries and their continuous development at all levels, wishing the Sultanate of Oman continued progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation avenues and bilateral relations, as well as ways to develop them in all domains.

Related Topics

UAE Oman Progress All

Recent Stories

Creative Zone, Dubai Business Women Council launch ..

6 minutes ago

Sindh govt fails to deliver: Zartaj Gul Wazir

4 minutes ago

Half of Sindh province flooded in rains, urgent re ..

4 minutes ago

HESCO recovers Rs. 0.389 m during recovery operati ..

4 minutes ago

Canada's Liberal, Conservative Parties in Tie Ahea ..

4 minutes ago

Montenegro's Ruling Party States Readiness to Form ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.