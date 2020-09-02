MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) Sayyid Badr bin Hamad bin Hamoud Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman has met with Mohammed Sultan Saif Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to Oman.

Al Busaidi expressed his gratitude to the strong ties between the UAE and Oman and stressed the Sultanate's keenness on enhancing fruitful cooperation with the UAE and moving it forward into broader horizons at all levels.

The UAE Ambassador emphasised the strong historic relations between the two fraternal countries and their continuous development at all levels, wishing the Sultanate of Oman continued progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation avenues and bilateral relations, as well as ways to develop them in all domains.