ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) Abu Dhabi International Airport, AUH, has welcomed three weekly flights between Abu Dhabi and Salalah, the holiday destination on the south coast of Oman.

The inaugural flight operated by the Omani airline, Salam Air, commenced on 2nd July and will continue running until 7th September 2019, allowing travellers from the UAE to visit Salalah.

Speaking of the seasonal arrangement, Chief Commercial Officer of Abu Dhabi Airports, Maarten De Groof, commented, "Salalah is an ever popular destination for those in the UAE seeking a cooler and nature driven destination during the summer months. With Salam Air, travellers looking to visit the Omani destination will be able to take advantage of three weekly cost-effective flights."

"We also look forward to welcoming travellers from the south of Oman to the city of Abu Dhabi, and sharing with them the wide range of cultural, entertainment and retail destinations the city has to offer," added De Groof.

Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of Salam Air said, "Salalah is proving to be an extremely popular destination, with GCC residents in particular keen to escape the summer heat.

Our new Abu Dhabi to Salalah flight operating three times a week will be a boon to UAE residents looking for the perfect staycation this summer, especially as Khareef [monsoon] season is now upon us."

"In line with our expansion plans, we recently took delivery of our third A320neo aircraft, ensuring a more comfortable experience for our guests. Oman’s world-class aviation structure, with the new Muscat International Airport and Salalah International Airport, means key sectors such as tourism and aviation will be now driven forwards, this is key to boosting the Sultanate’s economic diversification strategy," he added.

Outbound flights will depart on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, the flights will depart Abu Dhabi International Airport at 21:35 local time, landing in Salalah International Airport at 23:25 local time. Return flights will depart on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, leaving Salalah International Airport at 19:00 local time and landing in Abu Dhabi International Airport at 20:50 local time.