Omani Defence Council calls upon Royal Family Council to convene

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2020) The Omani Defence Council today issued a statement, calling upon the Royal Family Council to convene in order to determine who shall assume power following the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted a statement - issued by the Omani Defence Council - as saying, "In implementation of Article (2-A) of Royal Decree No. 105/96, on the Defence Council, the Council has called upon the Royal Family Council to convene in order to determine who shall assume power. The Defence Council will stay convened, vowing to the Almighty Allah to uphold allegiance and loyalty for maintaining this country's bounty and prosperity."