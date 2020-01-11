Omani Diwan of Royal Court mourns death of Sultan Qaboos

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jan, 2020) The Diwan of Royal Court of Oman announced this morning the death of Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman who passed away on Friday.

The Oman news Agency, ONA, quoted an obituary issued by the Royal Court Diwan as saying that the Court "mourns His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said, who passed away on Friday, the 14th of Jumada Al-Ula, the 10th of January 2020, after establishing a comprehensive renaissance over the past 50 years since he assumed power on the 23rd of July 1970.

"

On this sorrowful occasion, the Diwan of Royal Court has announced a state of mourning and the halt of official work in the public and private sectors for three days and the flying of flags at half-mast over the forthcoming 40 days.