Omani Foreign Minister receives Federal National Council Speaker

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2025 | 02:30 PM

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jan, 2025) Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman, received today Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), who is on an official visit to Oman heading a parliamentary delegation.

The meeting, held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs premises, focused on the growing strategic partnership between the UAE and Oman, which continues to strengthen across all sectors. They also reviewed issues of mutual interest and recent regional developments and reaffirmed the two nations' commitment to enhancing security, peace, and stability in the region and globally.

Both sides underscored the UAE-Oman strong and deeply rooted ties, which are supported by the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman.

Ghobash highlighted the significance of reciprocal visits between officials of both nations at various levels, noting that this visit reflects the UAE's and the FNC's keenness to advance cooperation in diverse fields, particularly in parliamentary coordination.

He emphasised the role of parliamentary diplomacy as a cornerstone of foreign policy, especially in light of current regional and global developments.

He also commended Oman's efforts in promoting regional and global peace and stability, which align with the UAE's values of tolerance, cooperation, and working with sisterly and friendly countries to achieve shared prosperity and security.

Al Busaidi, in turn, reaffirmed the depth of the partnership between Oman and the UAE, wishing the UAE continued progress and prosperity under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

