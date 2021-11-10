UrduPoint.com

Omani Foreign Minister Receives GCC Secretary-General

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 10:45 AM

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) - Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister of Oman, received on Tuesday Dr. Nayef Falah Al Hajraf, Secretary-General of the GCC, and Abdulrahman Ahmed Al Harbi, GCC General Coordinator of Negotiations and Head of the Negotiations Team.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a spectrum of topics on the joint GCC action.

They also reviewed means of enhancing cooperation with friendly countries, unions and regional and international organisations in economic and trade spheres.

More Stories From Middle East

