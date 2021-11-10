Omani Foreign Minister receives GCC Secretary-General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2021) - Sayyid Badr Hamad Al Busaidi, Foreign Minister of Oman, received on Tuesday Dr. Nayef Falah Al Hajraf, Secretary-General of the GCC, and Abdulrahman Ahmed Al Harbi, GCC General Coordinator of Negotiations and Head of the Negotiations Team.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a spectrum of topics on the joint GCC action.

They also reviewed means of enhancing cooperation with friendly countries, unions and regional and international organisations in economic and trade spheres.