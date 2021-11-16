UrduPoint.com

Omani Projects Of Sustainable Nature Showcased At Expo 2020 Dubai

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 11:00 AM

Omani projects of sustainable nature showcased at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2021) Sustainability Forest at Oman Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai hosts Omani projects of sustainable nature. These projects highlight a key theme of this global event namely sustainability.

"Among the projects showcased at the Oman Pavilion is the Million date Palm Plantation Project," reported the Oman news Agency (ONA), noting that the project has 11 farms so far that are spread in different regions of the Sultanate of Oman. Each of these farms are home to between 10 to 100 thousand palm trees. The project aims to achieve food security and economic growth.

The Sustainability Forest at Oman Pavilion also hosts a cooperation project between the Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates. The two countries join forces to harvest the power of wind to produce sustainable electricity.

Set in Harweel, Oman, the Dhofar Wind Power Project is the first large-scale wind project in the Arabian Gulf region. This project is a collaboration between Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and the Rural Areas Electricity Company of Oman (Tanweer).

According to ONA, Madinat Al Irfan, a sustainable urban development by Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran) is coming to life in the city of Muscat.

Situated in close proximity to the new international airport and enjoying excellent transport connections to the capital area and beyond, Madinat Al Irfan will become the gateway to Oman; creating a new downtown for residents, for business and for visitors.

Tthe Oman News Agency that the Arabian Leopard is a rare breed of tigers present scarcely in the Arabian Peninsula. The number of the critically endangered creature in the world does not extend beyond 200 Leopards.

It is therefore that the Office for Conservation of the Environment at the Diwan of Royal Court in Oman took measures to preserve the wild creature in its natural habitat, Dhofar, knowing its value and importance to the wildlife and the environment in the region.

The Oman Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai also showcases the first Botanic Garden in Oman and the largest in the Arabian Peninsula. The garden exclusively hosts the country’s native plants. The garden houses unique plants, landscapes and cultural traditions of Oman.

The garden is currently under construction and when it opens, it will showcase all the native plant species of Oman in a series of carefully created, naturalistic habitats from the dry deserts to the rich monsoon cloud forests.

Related Topics

World Electricity Business Dubai Company Abu Dhabi Oman Muscat United Arab Emirates 2020 Event All From Million Airport Court

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 253.74‭ millio ..

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 253.74‭ million

16 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE believes tolerance is the mother ..

Local Press: UAE believes tolerance is the mother of harmony

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2021

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 16th November 2021

3 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits Pavilion of Oman at Expo 202 ..

Saif bin Zayed visits Pavilion of Oman at Expo 2020 Dubai

10 hours ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow 2021

Maktoum bin Mohammed tours Dubai Airshow 2021

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.