Omani Shura Council Speaker Visits Wahat Al Karama

Muhammad Irfan Published January 16, 2023 | 05:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2023) Khalid bin Hilal Al Ma'awali, Chairman of Oman's Shura Council, and his accompanying delegation, today paid a visit to Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi’s national and cultural landmark that commemorates the sacrifices and heroic deeds of the UAE martyrs to defend their homeland and protect it.

Upon his arrival, Al Ma'awali and his accompanying delegation were welcomed by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Executive Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office.

The Chairman of Oman's Shura Council attended the Guard of Honour ceremony, and then laid a wreath at the Martyrs' Monument, which is made up of 31 panels leaning on one another, signifying the unity, solidarity and mutual support that bind together the leadership, the citizens and the servicemen.

During his tour, he listened to a detailed explanation by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan about the different sections in Wahat Al Karama, which embodies the bravery and heroism of UAE martyrs, as well as the nation’s noble values.

The tour ended with a note written by Al Ma'awali in the visitor’s log, expressing his utmost respect and appreciation for the brave martyrs of the UAE.

