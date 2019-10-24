Omar Al Olama and Dean Kamen: 2019 FIRST Global DXB Challenge celebrates over 1,500 future change-makers

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Oct, 2019) DUBAI, 24th October 2019 (WAM) - Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Deputy Managing Director of Dubai Future Foundation Omar bin Sultan Al Olama and Dean Kamen, Founder of FIRST Global, said that the 2019 FIRST Global DXB Challenge represents an international platform to celebrate over 1,500 future change-makers who are united by their passion for science and commitment to the future of their countries and the world.

Al Olama said that the UAE’s growth strategy is focused on keeping pace with rapid global changes taking place across sectors, as part of which it developed the UAE Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2031. The UAE’s rise as a leading centre for international events and conferences, guided by the vision of its leadership, has helped foster the growth of advanced information technologies in the country, he added.

Al Olama said that the FIRST Global DXB Challenge takes place at a time when the UAE is achieving remarkable successes across sectors and enhancing its competitiveness and global leadership. The UAE recently took an important step forward in advancing its space aspirations when Hazza Al Mansoori, the UAE’s first astronaut, undertook a mission to the International Space Station, he noted.

Dean Kamen, Founder of FIRST Global, said, " Students from all backgrounds are not only learning about science, technology, engineering and math, they are also learning to work in coopetition with one another as they compete while working cooperatively with students from other countries.

With the generous support of Dubai and the UAE, the FIRST Global Challenge is sowing the seeds of inspiration in students to pursue knowledge and work together to solve the critical common challenges facing our world."

The competitions of the 2019 FIRST Global DXB Challenge will kick off on Friday morning at the Festival Arena, Dubai Festival City. The UAE is participating with a seven-member team that includes: Shouq Saeed Al Dhanhani and Sheikha Ali Al Saridi from Dibba Fujairah Secondary school and Hamad Saeed, Abdulla Jawdat, Abdulrahman Abdulla, Ghazi Salem and Mohamed Yasser from Rashid bin Saeed Secondary School in Hatta.

The 2019 FIRST Global DXB Challenge brings attention to the critical issue of marine pollution and seeks to educate people and take action to preserve our oceans and wildlife. This year, teams will learn about real-world challenges related to cleaning up the world’s oceans. The 2017 FIRST Global Challenge held in Washington DC had the theme of providing access to clean water while the 2018 FIRST Global Challenge in Mexico City was focused on ‘Energy Impact’.