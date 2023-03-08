DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2023) Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, met with Brad Smith, Vice Chairman and President of microsoft, to explore strategies for strengthening digital infrastructure and advancing cutting-edge applications of artificial intelligence (AI).

The meeting discussed the importance of keeping up with the rapid-pace in developments that the technology and AI sectors are witnessing worldwide. The meeting also addressed various facets of fostering the bilateral partnership between the UAE government and Microsoft.

During the meeting, Al Olama emphasised the UAE government’s commitment to fostering collaboration and partnerships with various leading global technology companies, in recognition of the significant value of sharing successful experiences and implementing the best digital practices developed by technology pioneers globally, as well as integrating these ideas into the UAE's efforts to enhance digital infrastructure and drive comprehensive digital transformation initiatives.

Al Olama further said that the technological revolution necessitates a heightened focus on talent development and investment, along with ensuring talent development and empowering future generations, through equipping them with the necessary skills, which are a crucial component for driving innovation and shaping the future.

The meeting deliberated on several strategies aimed at integrating digital solutions into the work systems of government entities and different companies. The discussions revolved around the need to develop highly advanced applications of artificial intelligence that are continuously trained in programming languages.

In addition to a review of the digital transformation projects that the company is currently undertaking, aligned with the UAE's comprehensive digital transformation agenda, the discussions also underscored the significance of accelerating progress in the domains of AI and the digital economy, while highlighting the essential future skills required to keep pace with global and technological advancements.