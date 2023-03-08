UrduPoint.com

Omar Al Olama Explores With Microsoft's Vice Chair And President The Advancement Of AI Applications

Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2023 | 05:15 PM

Omar Al Olama explores with Microsoft&#039;s Vice Chair and President the advancement of AI applications

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Mar, 2023) Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, met with Brad Smith, Vice Chairman and President of microsoft, to explore strategies for strengthening digital infrastructure and advancing cutting-edge applications of artificial intelligence (AI).

The meeting discussed the importance of keeping up with the rapid-pace in developments that the technology and AI sectors are witnessing worldwide. The meeting also addressed various facets of fostering the bilateral partnership between the UAE government and Microsoft.

During the meeting, Al Olama emphasised the UAE government’s commitment to fostering collaboration and partnerships with various leading global technology companies, in recognition of the significant value of sharing successful experiences and implementing the best digital practices developed by technology pioneers globally, as well as integrating these ideas into the UAE's efforts to enhance digital infrastructure and drive comprehensive digital transformation initiatives.

Al Olama further said that the technological revolution necessitates a heightened focus on talent development and investment, along with ensuring talent development and empowering future generations, through equipping them with the necessary skills, which are a crucial component for driving innovation and shaping the future.

The meeting deliberated on several strategies aimed at integrating digital solutions into the work systems of government entities and different companies. The discussions revolved around the need to develop highly advanced applications of artificial intelligence that are continuously trained in programming languages.

In addition to a review of the digital transformation projects that the company is currently undertaking, aligned with the UAE's comprehensive digital transformation agenda, the discussions also underscored the significance of accelerating progress in the domains of AI and the digital economy, while highlighting the essential future skills required to keep pace with global and technological advancements.

Related Topics

Technology UAE Company Progress Government Best Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Police arrest several PTI workers over alleged vio ..

Police arrest several PTI workers over alleged violation of Section 144 in Lahor ..

23 minutes ago
 First council for fintech leaders in MENA launched ..

First council for fintech leaders in MENA launched during Investopia 2023

1 hour ago
 Dubai International Chamber introduces Internation ..

Dubai International Chamber introduces International Partners Network

1 hour ago
 Amazon win toss, elect to bat first against Super ..

Amazon win toss, elect to bat first against Super Women

2 hours ago
 ACTVET to organise 14th Emirates Skills National C ..

ACTVET to organise 14th Emirates Skills National Competition

2 hours ago
 Aldar, MOCCAE launch Real Estate Climate Pledge to ..

Aldar, MOCCAE launch Real Estate Climate Pledge to support UAE Net Zero strategi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.