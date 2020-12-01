UrduPoint.com
On 2nd December, 1971, UAE's Hopes Were United: Sharjah CPCP

Tue 01st December 2020

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2020) On 2nd December, 1971, the dream of the Union was fulfilled, under the Founder, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his brothers, the Rulers of the Emirates, and hopes and aspirations of the people of the UAE were united in establishing a modern state under one banner, stated H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah.

In his speech on the occasion of the 49th National Day, Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi said, "On the 49th National Day of the UAE, we remember what the Founders built and their sincere desire to rebuild this good land, and we plant in the hearts of our children the thought that the country is the most valuable wealth."

He emphasised that it is a few years in the age of countries, which is the age of the UAE, but it was full of achievements and bids in all fields and levels and in its relentless pursuit of development, urbanisation and human building.

UAE did not forget for a moment its role in championing Arab and Islamic causes and relieving the distressed in every corner of the earth.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, congratulated the leadership and people of the Emirates on the occasion.

In a speech, he said, "The anniversary of the establishment of the Union is renewed on the day that the Founders, led by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, laid down solid founding rules that fulfil the nation's aspirations according to a holistic vision based on serving people...the UAE union is an occasion unlike any other occasion, an occasion created by men and followed by men to complete the building of this country."

