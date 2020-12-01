UrduPoint.com
On 49th National Day, UAE Will Complete Journey Full Of Achievements: Saqr Ghobash

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 07:00 PM

On 49th National Day, UAE will complete journey full of achievements: Saqr Ghobash

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Dec, 2020) Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, FNC, stated, "As it celebrates its 49th National Day, the UAE has completed a journey full of overall achievements, locally, regionally and internationally. It is a journey that began with the establishment of the Union by the Founding Fathers and was continued by the country’s leadership."

In his speech marking the country’s 49th National Day published in the Nation Shield magazine, he said, "On this precious occasion, we reiterate our pledge, as members of the FNC and representatives of all segments of the Emirati population, to remain united and devoted to serving the country and its leadership, which has dedicated its life for the nation and its people. On those blessed days, we extend our most sincere greetings and congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

"

"When the Founding Fathers created the Union, led by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, they were aware of its strength and the fact that they are establishing a country capable of overcoming challenges and providing its people with decent lives. Today, our leadership has confirmed this approach, through its keenness to achieve consecutive overall successes in terms of prosperity, security and safety for the people, as well as to ensure that the country’s institutions, including the FNC as a legislative authority, are working together in harmony with the executive authority, to maintain the country’s strength and keep its flag flying high," he added.

