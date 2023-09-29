Open Menu

On Behalf Of UAE President, Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Arrives In Serbia On Working Visit

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2023 | 06:00 PM

BELGRADE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2023) On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived today in Belgrade, capital of Serbia on a working visit.

On his arrival at Nikola Tesla Airport, His Highness was received by Aleksandar Vučić, President of the Republic of Serbia, and a number of Serbian officials.

The visit aims to further strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation between the UAE and the Republic of Serbia.

His Highness was accompanied by a delegation including Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills Properties; and a number of government officials.

