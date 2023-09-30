Open Menu

On Behalf Of UAE President, Khaled Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Arrives In Albania On Working Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 30, 2023 | 12:15 AM

On behalf of UAE President, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Albania on working visit

TIRANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2023) On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, arrived today in Tirana on a working visit to Albania.

On his arrival at the Tirana International Airport, H.H.

Sheikh Khaled was welcomed by Belinda Balluku, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure and Energy, and a number of Albanian officials. The visit aims to further strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation between the UAE and Albania.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled was accompanied by a delegation including Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Ahmed Jasem Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Mohamed Alabbar, Chairman of Eagle Hills Properties; and a number of government officials.

