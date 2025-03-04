On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraordinary Arab Summit

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, arrived in Cairo leading the UAE delegation to attend the Extraordinary Arab Summit hosted today by the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The UAE delegation includes Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Khalifa bin Shaheen Khalifa Al Marar, Minister of State; and Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs.