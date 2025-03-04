- Home
- Middle East
- On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraordinary Arab Summit
On Behalf Of UAE President, Mansour Bin Zayed Arrives In Cairo To Attend Extraordinary Arab Summit
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 06:00 PM
CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2025) On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, arrived in Cairo leading the UAE delegation to attend the Extraordinary Arab Summit hosted today by the Arab Republic of Egypt.
The UAE delegation includes Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Khalifa bin Shaheen Khalifa Al Marar, Minister of State; and Lana Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister for Political Affairs.
Recent Stories
Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..
On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..
Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership with AI Centre Hamburg
AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8
Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dubai
AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes for new terminal in Egypt
Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperate in developing research, trai ..
Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisa ..
Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..
Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan
'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despite govt tactics'
Culture Summit Abu Dhabi kicks off April 27
More Stories From Middle East
-
Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepreneurs38 minutes ago
-
On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraordinary Arab Summit1 hour ago
-
Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership with AI Centre Hamburg1 hour ago
-
AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 81 hour ago
-
Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dubai1 hour ago
-
AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes for new terminal in Egypt1 hour ago
-
Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperate in developing research, training2 hours ago
-
Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisation' case; upholds ..2 hours ago
-
Culture Summit Abu Dhabi kicks off April 273 hours ago
-
Al Seer Marine adds 'Tabit', 'Rigel' MR tankers, bringing fleet to 163 hours ago
-
EDGE, MEXT collaborate to drive innovation, capability development3 hours ago
-
EWEC, Burjeel Holdings to power 22 healthcare facilities with clean energy3 hours ago