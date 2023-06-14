On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE delegation to St. Petersburg International Economic Forum

ST. PETERSBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2023) On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, will lead the UAE delegation to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF 2023) in the Russian Federation.

The UAE is taking part in the four-day forum as a ‘’Guest of Honour'' of this year's edition.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, who arrived in the city earlier today, will attend the plenary session in attendance of heads of state and government, senior government officials, business leaders, experts and representatives of regional and international economic organisations.

The UAE high-level delegation includes representatives of a number of ministries, institutions, government agencies and major national companies in the public and private sectors.

Over the last 24 years, the Forum has become a leading global platform for members of the business community to meet and discuss the key economic issues facing Russia, emerging markets, and the world as a whole.

More than 1,000 economists from over 80 countries are participating.