On behalf of UAE President, Saud bin Saqr participates in ASEAN–GCC–China Summit in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th May, 2025) On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, participated today in the ASEAN–GCC–China Summit, held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The summit was attended by numerous heads of state, government leaders, and representatives of participating delegations.

In his opening remarks, H.H. Sheikh Saud conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and his best wishes for the summit’s success.

He extended his gratitude to Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, and the Malaysian people for their warm hospitality, stating that the summit reflects the spirit of openness and cooperation that unites the participants. “It is a true embodiment of our collective aspiration to embrace diversity as a path to unity, and to become stronger through solidarity,” he said.

H.H. Sheikh Saud praised the efforts behind organising the summit, calling it a prime example of what can be achieved through joint collaboration.

He noted that the friendships and partnerships among the GCC, ASEAN countries, and China represent a genuine convergence of continents and cultures, sending a strong message globally that trust, dialogue, and shared interests are foundational to building a better future.

Expressing confidence in the continued rise of Southeast Asia and China, H.H. Sheikh Saud said he believes this trajectory will unlock new opportunities for innovation-driven growth and prosperity across the region.

Highlighting the UAE’s pride in its growing ties with the summit’s participants, H.H. Sheikh Saud remarked, “The level of friendship and partnership we have reached today is not only promising, it is strong and deeply rooted. It empowers us to face major challenges together, from climate change, food and energy security, to pandemic preparedness and a fair transition to clean energy.”

He stressed that the summit comes at a time when the world needs unity and solidarity more than ever. “We in the UAE strongly believe that collective efforts and international cooperation are the best ways to uplift our nations, fulfill the aspirations of our people, and secure a prosperous future for the coming generations.

He also noted the Gulf region’s strategic role as a bridge between Asia and the Arab world, a vital corridor for trade, culture, and cooperation. “Our bonds with China and Southeast Asia are not merely economic; they are based on genuine friendship, mutual respect, and a shared vision for sustainable development,” he added.

H.H. Sheikh Saud reiterated the UAE’s commitment to deepening these partnerships and exploring broader avenues for growth and coordination, aligning with the nation’s vision of building trust-based relations with countries around the world to foster global stability and prosperity.

He urged participating nations to work together to forge a future where relations transcend trade and technology and are rooted in strong trust, enduring friendships, and a shared belief in the potential of this trilateral partnership.

In conclusion, H.H. Sheikh Saud emphasised the UAE’s dedication to sustaining cooperation among the GCC, ASEAN, and China. He expressed confidence that the summit’s outcomes would mark a new chapter in trilateral engagement and thanked Malaysia for its pivotal role in leading and organising the summit.

The trilateral summit aims to bolster trade and investment ties among the GCC, ASEAN, and China, fostering a conducive business environment, encouraging intra-regional trade flows, and expanding investment in key sectors. This includes sharing expertise, developing legislative and economic frameworks, and promoting public-private partnerships that support sustainable development and enhance global competitiveness.

The UAE delegation included Sheikh Khalid bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Vice Chairman of Ras Al Khaimah’s Investment and Development Office; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State; Khalil Mohammed Sharif Foulathi, board member of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority; Dr. Mubarak Saeed Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Malaysia, and Abdulla Salem Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to Indonesia and ASEAN.