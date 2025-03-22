Open Menu

On Behalf Of UAE President, Shakhboot Bin Nahyan Attends Inauguration Ceremony Of President Of Namibia

Muhammad Irfan Published March 22, 2025 | 01:15 AM

On behalf of UAE President, Shakhboot bin Nahyan attends Inauguration Ceremony of President of Namibia

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) WINDHOEK, 21st March, 2025 (WAM) – On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, attended the inauguration ceremony of Her Excellency Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, President of the Republic of Namibia, which was held in the capital, Windhoek, following her presidential election win.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, along with their wishes for further development and prosperity for the government and people of Namibia.

Furthermore, Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan affirmed the UAE leadership’s commitment to enhancing bilateral relations to serve the interests of both countries and their peoples.

For her part, President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah conveyed her greetings to President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and expressed her wishes for further progress and development for the government and people of the UAE.

Furthermore, President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah commended the close ties between the two countries, and the continuous joint efforts to enhance them.

