On Behalf Of UAE President, Special Envoy Of Minister Of Foreign Affairs Attends Inauguration Ceremony Of President, New Government Of Palau
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 12:30 AM
NGERULMUD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jan, 2025) On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Omar Shehadeh, Special Envoy of the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs to the Caribbean and Pacific States, attended the inauguration ceremony of the President and new government of Palau, which was held in the capital, Ngerulmud.
Shehadeh conveyed the congratulations of President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to Surangel Whipps Jr., President of the Republic of Palau, and the new government on their official inauguration. Moreover, Shehadeh emphasised the aspirations of the UAE to further strengthen relations between the UAE and Palau across various sectors.
For his part, President Whipps Jr.
conveyed his greetings to President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and his wishes of further progress and prosperity to the government and people of the UAE.
During his inauguration speech, President Whipps Jr. commended the UAE's support for development efforts in the Republic of Palau, highlighting his keenness to solidify cooperation to fulfill the interests of both countries and their peoples. He also expressed his appreciation for Shehadeh’s attendance and praised the UAE leadership’s unwavering commitment to the development of bilateral relations, as well as the UAE’s leading role in supporting international efforts aiming to achieve sustainable development.
