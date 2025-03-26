Open Menu

On Behalf Of UAE President, UAE Ambassador Attends Inauguration Ceremony For President Of Uruguay

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 12:30 PM

MONTEVIDEO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Argentina and Non-Resident Ambassador to the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, attended the inauguration ceremony of Yamandú Orsi as the new President of Uruguay.

Al Qamzi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Orsi, as well as their wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and people of Uruguay.

For his part, President Orsi conveyed his greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Orsi expressed his sincere appreciation for the UAE’s participation in the inauguration ceremony, as well as his wishes for further growth and prosperity for the government and people of the UAE

