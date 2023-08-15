Open Menu

On Directives Of Hazza Bin Zayed, Al Ain Club Launches Various Initiatives, Offers Valuable Prizes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 15, 2023 | 07:45 PM

On directives of Hazza bin Zayed, Al Ain Club launches various initiatives, offers valuable prizes

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2023) The Al Ain sports & Cultural Club launched various initiatives and social and cultural events and is offering valuable prizes, upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, First Vice President of Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club, First Vice President of the Honorary Council and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Club.
Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Club and Chairman of the Executive Committee and Head of the Al Ain Football Club Company, oversaw the announcement.
The Al Ain Investment Club Company’s Board of Directors, led by

Mohamed Thaaloob Salim Hamad Al Derei, Chairman of the Board of Al Ain Club Investment Company, drafted a comprehensive plan to improve fans’ experience during the new season.
The plan includes social and cultural activities for all segments of the community and opportunities to find and support talents and innovators in various areas.

There will also be special contests to help enrich knowledge.
For the new season, the club has prepared prizes for the fans, including four Nissan Patrol 2023 vehicles. The draw for the prizes will be held after every three matches at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, and attending as many games as possible will increase the odds of winning a car.
The club’s official online accounts also aim to appreciate fans by giving away various prizes for each match at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. The prizes include cash, phones, valuable merchandise, travel tickets and club products, such as watches and gifts from the official store.
Al Derei lauded Sheikh Hazza for his guidance and support, adding that his directives highlight how much he values and recognises the important role of the club’s fans.

Related Topics

Football Sports Company Abu Dhabi Vehicles Car All From Nissan

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Emirates Club’s ne ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Emirates Club’s new signing and World Cup Winner ..

24 minutes ago
 Literary Luminary: Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch selecte ..

Literary Luminary: Dr. Abdul Saboor Baloch selected for Tamgha-i-Imtiaz

48 minutes ago
 DC inaugurates Ab Gaon Chamkeinge campaign

DC inaugurates Ab Gaon Chamkeinge campaign

48 minutes ago
 'Work of art' sends Spain into first World Cup fin ..

'Work of art' sends Spain into first World Cup final

48 minutes ago
 UK's long-term sick pile pressure on economy

UK's long-term sick pile pressure on economy

48 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives former police officers

RAK Ruler receives former police officers

54 minutes ago
Al-Khidmat launches plantation campaign to combat ..

Al-Khidmat launches plantation campaign to combat climate change

5 minutes ago
 Int'l traders want to develop ties with agro-based ..

Int'l traders want to develop ties with agro-based SMEs

5 minutes ago
 SC disposes of contempt case against Ahsan Iqbal

SC disposes of contempt case against Ahsan Iqbal

45 minutes ago
 At least 99 killed in one of the deadliest wildfi ..

At least 99 killed in one of the deadliest wildfires in U.S. history

45 minutes ago
 'Mera Pakistan' musical night held at PAC

'Mera Pakistan' musical night held at PAC

45 minutes ago
 CCPO commends police personnel for excellent secur ..

CCPO commends police personnel for excellent security arrangement on Aug 14

45 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East