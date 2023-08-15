On directives of Hazza bin Zayed, Al Ain Club launches various initiatives, offers valuable prizes

(@FahadShabbir)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2023) The Al Ain sports & Cultural Club launched various initiatives and social and cultural events and is offering valuable prizes, upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, First Vice President of Al Ain Sports and Cultural Club, First Vice President of the Honorary Council and Chairman of the board of Directors of the Club.

Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Club and Chairman of the Executive Committee and Head of the Al Ain Football Club Company, oversaw the announcement.

The Al Ain Investment Club Company’s Board of Directors, led by

Mohamed Thaaloob Salim Hamad Al Derei, Chairman of the Board of Al Ain Club Investment Company, drafted a comprehensive plan to improve fans’ experience during the new season.

The plan includes social and cultural activities for all segments of the community and opportunities to find and support talents and innovators in various areas.

There will also be special contests to help enrich knowledge.

For the new season, the club has prepared prizes for the fans, including four Nissan Patrol 2023 vehicles. The draw for the prizes will be held after every three matches at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, and attending as many games as possible will increase the odds of winning a car.

The club’s official online accounts also aim to appreciate fans by giving away various prizes for each match at the Hazza bin Zayed Stadium. The prizes include cash, phones, valuable merchandise, travel tickets and club products, such as watches and gifts from the official store.

Al Derei lauded Sheikh Hazza for his guidance and support, adding that his directives highlight how much he values and recognises the important role of the club’s fans.

