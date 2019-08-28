On Emirati Women’s Day, Etihad Airways presents gifts to Syrian refugee women

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Aug, 2019) As part of the celebrations for Emirati Women’s Day, Etihad Airways has launched the "Her Abaya, My Gift" project, in which traditional Emirati abayas, bridal outfits and amenity kits were distributed to Syrian refugee women in the Mrajeeb Al Fhood Camp in Jordan.

The gifts were delivered by a delegation of female Emirati employees from Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, who travelled to the camp to spend time with the women and their children.

The initiative was based on the principles established by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, the Mother of the Nation.

It was undertaken as a combined effort between Etihad Airways and the Emirates Red Crescent, in collaboration with the Fund for Refugee Women.

Ibrahim Nassir, Chief of Human Resources and Organisational Development, Etihad Aviation Group, said, "We have marked Emirati Women’s Day in this, the UAE’s ‘Year of Tolerance’, by sending a key group of Emirati women from our company to spend time with the refugee women and their children in the Mrajeeb Al Fhood camp in Jordan, provide them with gifts and engage in conversations about the challenges they face."

"This was an event to celebrate and highlight in a small way the values of tolerance, thus overcoming challenges and supporting women’s empowerment across the region and the world," he added.