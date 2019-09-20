On International Day of Peace, Guterres calls for concrete climate action

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Sep, 2019) Today peace faces a new danger: the climate emergency, which threatens our security, our livelihoods and our lives, said UN Secretary-General António Guterres, in a message on the eve of the International Day of Peace.

''That is why it is the focus of this year’s International Day of Peace. And it’s why I am convening a Climate Action Summit,'' he stated.

''This is a global crisis. Only by working together can we make our only home peaceful, prosperous and safe for us and future generations.'' ''On this International Day of Peace, I urge all of you: take concrete climate action and demand it of your leaders. This is a race we can and must win,'' he concluded.

Each year the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on 21st September.

This year's Theme: "Climate Action for Peace", draws attention to the importance of combatting climate change as a way to protect and promote peace throughout the world.

Climate change causes clear threats to international peace and security. Natural disasters displace three times as many people as conflicts, forcing millions to leave their homes and seek safety elsewhere.

On 23 September, the United Nations is convening a Climate Action Summit with concrete and realistic plans to accelerate action to implement the Paris Agreement. The Summit will focus on the heart of the problem – the sectors that create the most emissions and the areas where building resilience could make the biggest difference – as well as provide leaders and partners the opportunity to demonstrate real climate action and showcase their ambition.

In the lead up to the International Day of Peace on 21 September, the United Nations calls upon all to take action to tackle climate change. Every human is part of the solution - from turning off the lights to taking public transport, to organizing an awareness raising campaign in your community. Share your ideas and activities with us through #PeaceDay and #ClimateAction.