On International Youth Day, MoHAP Youth Council reaffirms support to 'We Commit to Win' campaign

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention's Youth Council affirmed that the International Youth Day, which falls on 12th August, 2020, is an annual occasion to celebrate the achievements of young people and their influential role in building the future of the country.

The initiatives included the first programme for future youth leaders in the field of health and a virtual museum with a 3D display to encourage high school students to specialise in the medical and nursing fields, in addition to the "60-minute with Mulham" initiative, and the consolidation of volunteer programmes and the Masarak programme for scholarships and foreign scholarships.

The International Youth Day is an awareness day designated by the United Nations, UN. The purpose is to draw attention to a given set of cultural and legal issues surrounding youth and to pay tribute to youth achievement as partners in the international community.

According to the UN, this year’s theme is "Youth Engagement for Global Action" which will focus on enhancing the youth’s active participation at local, national, and global levels and drawing lessons learned on how to strengthen their engagement in shaping official institutional policies.

And while the COVID-19 pandemic has affected all population segments, the youth is still playing an effective role in raising awareness about the pandemic and how to recover from it.

At the official level, the UAE’s leadership pays great attention to youth as being a key driver for innovation and sustainable development, the embodiment of Emirati values, and the reinforcement of youth’s involvement in supporting government efforts to maintain people’s health.

In turn, MoHAP Youth Council has used the occasion to reaffirm its support and commitment to the "We Commit to Win" campaign to achieve the early recovery by adhering to precautionary measures and sustaining the gain and accomplishments through the integration of governmental and communal efforts.

The Council acknowledged the vital role of the youth from among the citizens and residents in volunteer programmes to support the efforts of health authorities in countering coronavirus, in addition to their contribution to world’s first Phase III clinical trials of an inactivated vaccine to combat COVID-19.