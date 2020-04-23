UrduPoint.com
On Occasion Of Ramadan, Ministry Of Health, NCEMA Direct Local Economic Departments To Explore Possibility Of Re-opening Commercial Centres With Precautions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 10:30 AM

On occasion of Ramadan, Ministry of Health, NCEMA direct local economic departments to explore possibility of re-opening commercial centres with precautions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Apr, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, have directed local economic departments to study the possibility of re-opening commercial centres in consultation with their partners in the private sector, provided that all relevant precautionary and preventive measures will be pursued.

In a statement today, MoHAP and NCEMA said that the proposed study will take into consideration addressing the needs of the public as well as the national economy while ensuring the public health and the safety and well-being of the society.

