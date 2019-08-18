On World Humanitarian Day, the UAE continues to make a difference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Aug, 2019) The UAE will join global celebrations for World Humanitarian Day, commemorated on 19th August every year.

On this day, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, UNOCHA, advocates on behalf of the entire humanitarian community, honouring humanitarian efforts worldwide and propagating the idea of supporting people in crisis. This year's World Humanitarian Day is set to celebrate 'Women Humanitarians' and their undying contribution in making the world a better place.

This year’s campaign on Women Humanitarians supports the recognition that women deserve in the strengthening of global humanitarian response as well as in protection efforts under international law.

Since the establishment of the UAE by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the country has succeeded in making a difference in the humanitarian aid and development. For five years running, the UAE was named the world's largest donor of development assistance in proportion to its gross national income, GNI, according to the Development Assistance Committee of the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development, OECD.

The UAE's foreign aid policy is characterised by its non-discrimination, distributing assistance to people in need, regardless of age, gender, ethnicity, religion, or any other social or personal considerations.

It has a humanitarian mindset, and not governed by politics, applying the practical application of the country's tolerance values, as laid down by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

As the world commemorates Women Humanitarians, it is worth noting the great strides Emirati women have made and their significant input in global humanitarian efforts. Most notable of all is the Mother of the Nation, H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, who continues to play an indefatigable role in supporting women and children locally and globally.

Through H.H.'s various initiatives - including the 'Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Volunteering Programme' and 'Global Humanitarian Campaign' - many Emirati men and women were encouraged and enabled to carry out volunteer work in various countries to assist persons in need across the health, education, culture and sustainability sectors.

Another female Emirati figure to highlight is the UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy. Her contribution to assist societies and peoples both locally and globally are noted in her tireless efforts as a UAE Minister of State, and as the Chairperson of Dubai Cares, a charity organisation in the country that plays a key role to achieve UN SDG 4 that seeks to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all. Over the past ten years, Dubai Cares has successfully launched education programmes reaching over 18 million individuals in 57 developing countries.