Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 09:00 PM

ON.DXB hits high notes as creative industry talent converges on Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Nov, 2019) ON.DXB, an initiative of Dubai Media City in cooperation with the Dubai Film & tv Commission that is designed to support the growth and evolution of the region’s film, game, video and music sectors, got underway today, as local, regional and international talent converged in Dubai for the eagerly-awaited festival.

Following a sterling rendition of the UAE national anthem by the Emirates Youth Symphony Orchestra, ON.DXB’s three-day programme of engaging sessions, keynote talks, live concerts, workshops and panel discussions took centre-stage at Dubai Studio City’s Sound Stages.

The event is set to feature talent, including celebrated American filmmaker, Spike Lee; Grime MC-turned Top Boy actor, Kano; American comedy actress and YouTube sensation, Liza Koshy; and respected Saudi Gamer, MJRM Games, while dozens of global brands, including Facebook, Tencent and Spotify, as well as entrepreneurs and content creators will conduct sessions.

Majed Al Suwaidi, MD, Dubai Media City, said, "We created ON.DXB for a number of reasons to attract and enhance the best talent in the region, to highlight the emirate’s state-of-the-art infrastructure and business environment, and to emphasise the importance of Dubai in elevating the regional media and entertainment sector at a global level."

Jamal Al Sharif, CEO, Dubai Film & TV Commission, said, "Headliners such as Spike Lee can offer young regional talent so much insight and knowledge.

The event works both ways – Dubai has become a global hub for cinema production, and we are confident that the visiting talent will learn more about our expertise and our progressive legislative environment that inspires creativity and drives business facilitation."

Day one of ON.DXB featured a broad range of sessions in the Industry Arena, starting with a Facebook-led talk on Social Video, the Content of Our Lives, with Fares Akkad, the social media giant’s director of media partnerships. Other sessions included "An Audience With Koshy" and Iraqi blogger, Noor stars, the first Arab YouTuber to reach 10 million subscribers.

One of the big draws in the film sector, Farah Nabulsi, the British-Palestinian filmmaker of "Nightmare of Gaza", will be conducting sessions on Friday and Saturday.

Samer Jamal, Instagram Strategic Partner MENA, will also conduct an Instagram Story school on Friday to emphasise the importance of video as a tool for creatives in our hyper-connected world.

Saturday will see Stephen George, the founder and CEO of Surkus, an experiential marketing platform that matches brand experiences and offerings with consumer interests and behaviours to curate ideal audiences, discuss the Gamification of Engagement on the Circle Stage.

