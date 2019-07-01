One dead, 65 injured in bombing in Kabul

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2019) A car bombing and attack in eastern Kabul on Monday left at least one person dead and 65 others injured, the Deutsche Presse-Agentur, dpa, reported.

Nine children were among those wounded in the attack, according to Afghan Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahidullah Mayar.

"Our medical and surgical teams are providing the required treatment to the wounded patients," Mayar wrote on Twitter.

Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said that many civilians had been rescued as security forces responded to the area.