UrduPoint.com

One Dead, Seven Injured In Second Shooting At Louisiana University In A Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 10:30 AM

One dead, seven injured in second shooting at Louisiana university in a week

GRAMBLING, Louisiana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) One person died and seven others were injured in a shooting at Grambling State University in Louisiana early on Sunday, the second such deadly incident on campus in less than a week, the school said.

One of the injured was a student at the university, while the rest were not, Grambling State posted on Twitter.

The shooting took place about 1 am during homecoming weekend, it said.

The shooting came just days after a non-student was fatally shot by another non-student early on Wednesday in front of the university's Favrot Student Union building, Grambling State said. Two students fleeing the area suffered non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday.

The university said on Wednesday it would increase security on campus after that shooting.

Related Topics

Injured Twitter Student Died Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 18th October 2021

2 hours ago
 Dominica promotes its nature, sustainability, inve ..

Dominica promotes its nature, sustainability, investment opportunities and simil ..

9 hours ago
 Reem Al Hashemy receives Sunflower Lanyard for her ..

Reem Al Hashemy receives Sunflower Lanyard for her role promoting accessibility ..

10 hours ago
 Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Hub71 to foste ..

Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Hub71 to foster innovation ecosystem in heal ..

10 hours ago
 SRTI Park to organise Innovation Technology Transf ..

SRTI Park to organise Innovation Technology Transfer Summit

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.