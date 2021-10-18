One dead, seven injured in second shooting at Louisiana university in a week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GRAMBLING, Louisiana, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Oct, 2021) One person died and seven others were injured in a shooting at Grambling State University in Louisiana early on Sunday, the second such deadly incident on campus in less than a week, the school said.

One of the injured was a student at the university, while the rest were not, Grambling State posted on Twitter.

The shooting took place about 1 am during homecoming weekend, it said.

The shooting came just days after a non-student was fatally shot by another non-student early on Wednesday in front of the university's Favrot Student Union building, Grambling State said. Two students fleeing the area suffered non-life-threatening injuries on Wednesday.

The university said on Wednesday it would increase security on campus after that shooting.