One Dead, Several Wounded In New Hampshire Country Club Shooting
Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2025 | 10:30 AM
NASHUA, New Hampshire, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Sep, 2025) A gunman opened fire in a New Hampshire country club on Saturday, killing one person and wounding several others, authorities said.
The person who died at the Sky Meadow Country Club in Nashua was an adult male, according to New Hampshire Attorney-General John Formella and Nashua Police Chief Kevin Rourke.
Authorities said the suspect, who was detained at the scene, was also an adult male, and earlier reports of two shooters were mistaken.
Police said there was no further danger to the public.
Investigators were still working to determine a motive, New Hampshire Senior Assistant Attorney-General Peter Hinckley said. Information on the wounded victims' conditions was not immediately available.
Aerial video from WMUR-TV showed multiple emergency responders heading to the scene.
Nashua is about 45 miles (70 kilometres) northwest of Boston, just across the Massachusetts border.
