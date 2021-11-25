UrduPoint.com

‘One Destiny’ Military Exercise Between UAE, Saudi Forces Concludes Today

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 07:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Nov, 2021) The joint Emirati-Saudi military exercise, titled, "One Destiny," held in the country, with the participation of Emirati and Saudi land forces, concluded today.

Major General Saeed Rashid Al Shehhi, Commander of the UAE Land Forces, and Lt. General Fahad bin Abdullah Al Mutair, Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF), attended the conclusion of the exercise.

The exercise took place under the framework of the military cooperation between the two countries, underscoring their historical relations and aimed at strengthening their military ties and enhancing the capacities of their armed forces.

The participants of the exercise completed their required duties with high efficiency, which included training on joint planning, urban combat, counter-terrorism, riot control, sieges and inspections.

The exercise enhanced the military readiness and advanced capacities of participating units in conducting multiple military missions using various weapons, tactics and military plans.

Major General Al Shehhi lauded the field and combat skills of the participants of the exercise and their level of coordination and cooperation.

