One Killed, Four Injured In Moscow Residential Building Explosion
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2025 | 09:15 PM
MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) One person was killed and four others sustained serious injuries following an explosion at the entrance of a residential building in northwestern Moscow today.
In a statement, Russia’s emergency services confirmed that the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) planted at the entrance of a 29-storey building in the Alley Parusa residential complex.
The injured were transported to the hospital for medical treatment, while investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Recent Stories
One killed, four injured in Moscow residential building explosion
Inflation rate rises in Austria
70 Palestinians martyred in West Bank since start of year
AEEDC Dubai 2025 opens tomorrow with 66,000 visitors, participants
UAE Team Emirates' Narváez retains Ecuadorian national championship
Expatriate deprived of foreign currency in Taxila
Court adjourns Azadi March case till March 11
UAE-Kuwait trade relations exemplify Arab integration: Kuwait's Ministry of Comm ..
Abu Dhabi Exports Office, Strata partner to enhance global competitiveness of UA ..
UoS, ISESCO enhance cooperation in education, culture
Healthpoint carries out 19 cleft lip, cleft palate surgeries
MIG Holding, NIP unveil Middle East’s largest precast concrete factory
More Stories From Middle East
-
One killed, four injured in Moscow residential building explosion6 minutes ago
-
Inflation rate rises in Austria6 minutes ago
-
70 Palestinians martyred in West Bank since start of year20 minutes ago
-
AEEDC Dubai 2025 opens tomorrow with 66,000 visitors, participants20 minutes ago
-
UAE Team Emirates' Narváez retains Ecuadorian national championship21 minutes ago
-
UAE-Kuwait trade relations exemplify Arab integration: Kuwait's Ministry of Commerce and Industry21 minutes ago
-
Abu Dhabi Exports Office, Strata partner to enhance global competitiveness of UAE’s industrial sec ..35 minutes ago
-
UoS, ISESCO enhance cooperation in education, culture35 minutes ago
-
Healthpoint carries out 19 cleft lip, cleft palate surgeries35 minutes ago
-
MIG Holding, NIP unveil Middle East’s largest precast concrete factory36 minutes ago
-
Dubai Future District Fund’s results highlight stronger alignment with Dubai's D33 Agenda36 minutes ago
-
ADRA launches future entrepreneurs permit to educate young people about business50 minutes ago