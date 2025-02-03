One killed, four injured in Moscow residential building explosion

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Feb, 2025) One person was killed and four others sustained serious injuries following an explosion at the entrance of a residential building in northwestern Moscow today.

In a statement, Russia’s emergency services confirmed that the explosion was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) planted at the entrance of a 29-storey building in the Alley Parusa residential complex.

The injured were transported to the hospital for medical treatment, while investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.