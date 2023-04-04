One killed in train accident in Netherlands, 30 injured

VOORSCHOTEN, Netherlands, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Apr, 2023) At least one person was killed and 30 injured, many seriously, when a passenger train carrying about 50 people derailed in the Netherlands early on Tuesday after hitting construction equipment on the track, Reuters reported. Dutch emergency services said.

Dutch emergency services said that rescue teams were seen ferrying away the injured in pre-dawn darkness at the scene of the accident at Voorschoten, a village near The Hague. The accident happened around 3:25 a.m. (0125 GMT), the emergency services said.

A fire department spokesperson told Dutch radio that 19 people were taken to hospital. Others were being treated on the spot, the emergency services said.