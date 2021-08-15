One Million Arab Coders Initiative invites graduates to participate in $1 million challenge

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Aug, 2021) Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) recently announced the opening of submissions for the "One Million Arab Coders Challenge", inviting the initiativeâ€™s graduates from all over the world to submit their innovative projects for a chance to win prizes worth more than US$1 million.

Coders can submit their projects â€“ websites or apps â€“ based on the skills they acquired during their participation in the largest initiative of its kind in the world via arabcoders.ae until 30th October, 2021. The submitted projects must be complete and ready for use.

A jury comprising experts in coding, technology, and entrepreneurship from the UAE and abroad will select the 20 best projects to qualify for the finals and compete for the grand prize of $1 million. Five runners-up will receive US$50,000 each. In addition, the four best tutors will win US$25,000 each.

Winners of the One Million Arab Coders Challenge will be announced during Expo 2020 Dubai.

Khalfan Belhoul, CEO of DFF, said, "The One Million Arab Coders has achieved its goal of equipping one million young Arabs from 80 countries with coding skills in line with the needs of the job market.

The initiative reflects the belief of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, in the ability of young Arabs to play a key role in the future development of their countries."

The challenge provides a global platform to showcase the participants' proficiency in coding â€“ the language of the future, encouraging them to turn their ideas into technological projects that contribute to society, and engaging them in building a prosperous future, he added.

Launched in October 2017, as part of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the One Million Arab Coders announced its conclusion in April 2021. The programme provided an opportunity for young Arab talents to learn a wide variety of coding skills and apply them in website and mobile application development, blockchain, artificial intelligence, and data and cloud computing.