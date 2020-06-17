UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

‘One Million Coders’ Initiative An Opportunity For Youth, Supports Readiness For Post-COVID-19 Period: Omar Al Olama

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 06:45 PM

‘One Million Coders’ initiative an opportunity for youth, supports readiness for post-COVID-19 period: Omar Al Olama

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2020) Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, and Deputy Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation, DFF, stated that the initiatives, "One Million Jordanian Coders" and "One Million Uzbek Coders" initiatives will create opportunities for the youth wishing to learn the language of the future, and will enhance their role in serving their communities, and support their governments’ readiness for the post-COVID-19 period.

The two initiatives, which were launched by the UAE Government as part of its strategic partnership in government modernisation with Jordan and Uzbekistan is an extension of the initiative, "One Million Arab Coders," which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and reflects the joint strategic goals of the UAE Government and the governments of Jordan and Uzbekistan.

Al Olama said that programming is a key pillar of modernisation and shaping the future and an essential skill that will enable the youth to keep pace with the latest developments and adopt Artificial Intelligence, AI, technologies, through creating applications that will support government modernisation.

He added that the changes facing the world caused by the coronavirus pandemic are being met by the vision of the UAE’s leadership and their keenness to be ready for the future, by training a generation of programmers and developers capable of employing new technologies related to the economy, work, education, learning, communication and production.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid launched the initiative, "One Million Arab Coders," as the largest programming project that aims to train one million Arab youths.

The initiatives are an introduction for new programmers and lovers of the language of the future and will enable them to employ AI.

The initiatives, supervised by the DFF, are based on the belief of the UAE Government in the key role of programming in benefitting from modern technologies and finding solutions to current challenges imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

They have provided opportunities for young participants from Jordan and Uzbekistan to achieve their dreams and become programmers and they were awarded the "Nanodegree certificate''.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Education UAE Dubai Young Rashid Uzbekistan From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million Arab Love Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADDA, Intel to support digital transformation effo ..

49 minutes ago

ENOC Group records 12 million cashless transaction ..

1 hour ago

The Guardian Refuses to Comment on Petition to Clo ..

18 minutes ago

200 bed cardiology hospital in DG Khan to be comp ..

18 minutes ago

NAB decides to suspend routine meetings, open Ketc ..

18 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Khyber District visits lockdow ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.