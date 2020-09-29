UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Million COVID-19 Deaths ‘an Agonising Milestone’: UN Secretary-General

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:00 AM

One million COVID-19 deaths ‘an agonising milestone’: UN Secretary-General

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2020) With over one million lives having succumbed to COVID-19 globally, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that while the "agonising milestone" is a "mind-numbing figure", the world must never lose sight of each and every individual life.

"They were fathers and mothers, wives and husbands, brothers and sisters, friends and colleagues," he said in a statement on Monday.

The pain has been multiplied by the "savageness" of the disease, the Secretary-General added, noting that the risk of infection kept families from being with their loved ones, and the process of mourning and celebrating a life was often made impossible.

"How do you say goodbye without holding a hand, or extending a gentle kiss, a warm embrace, a final whisper ‘I love you’?"

At the same time, still there is no end in sight to the spread of the virus, the loss of jobs, the disruption of education, the upheaval to our lives, said Guterres.

"However, we can overcome this challenge," he urged, underlining the need to "learn from the mistakes".

"Responsible leadership matters. Science matters. Cooperation matters – and misinformation kills. As the relentless hunt for a vaccine continues – a vaccine that must be available and affordable to all – let’s do our part to save lives," Guterres added.

"As we remember so many lives lost, let us never forget that our future rests on solidarity – as people united and as united nations."

Meanwhile, a new COVID-19 diagnostic test, which can provide reliable results quickly, at a lower price and with less sophisticated equipment, will help expand capacity to detect cases in low- and middle-income countries, the UN World Health Organisation, WHO, has announced.

Through agreements between WHO and partners, 120 million such tests will be made available to these countries, over a period of six months.

"This will enable the expansion of testing, particularly in hard-to-reach areas that do not have lab facilities or enough trained health workers to carry out PCR tests," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a media briefing on Monday, adding that it would be "a vital addition" to countries’ testing capacity and is especially important in areas of high transmission.

"The quicker COVID-19 can be diagnosed, the quicker action can be taken to treat and isolate those with the virus and trace their contacts," said Tedros.

With agreement and seed funding already secured, the need now is the full amount of funds to buy the tests, stressed the WHO Director-General.

Related Topics

World United Nations Education Buy Same Price Media All From Agreement Million Jobs Love

Recent Stories

PM to address Financing for Development summit tod ..

11 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 29, 2020 in Pakistan

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Scouts Mission supports flood victims in S ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Jordan review regional ..

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia busts Iran-trained terror cell

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.