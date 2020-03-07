One million visas featuring ‘Dubai, Capital of Arab Media 2020’ logo issued

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2020) The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, GDRFA-Dubai, said it has issued more than one million visas featuring the ‘Dubai, Capital of Arab Media 2020’ logo over the last four months. The logo appears at the bottom left-hand corner of the visa page.

The initiative seeks to highlight the UAE’s status as a regional and global media hub as well as the efforts of Dubai’s leadership in driving media industry growth in the region.

Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai said that the decision is part of its efforts to raise the profile of Dubai’s achievements among global audiences. Highlighting the recognition Dubai received from the Council of Arab Information Ministers will create further interest among worldwide audiences in Dubai as an investment and tourism destination, he added.

Major General Al Marri further said the recognition coincides with Dubai hosting the MENA region’s first Expo 2020 which will enhance the city’s status as a global commercial hub and a bridge between the east and the west.

"These achievements encourage all government entities to strive harder to contribute to the UAE’s continued progress and achievements across all fields.

The GDRFA-Dubai is keen to showcase both the UAE’s and Dubai’s key accomplishments and highlight the remarkable progress it has made over the last five decades," he added.

Welcoming GDRFA-Dubai’s initiative, Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office, GDMO, said, "We appreciate the unique initiative taken by GDRFA-Dubai to feature the logo in visas issued out of Dubai.

"Over the last two decades, key Dubai initiatives such as the Arab Media Forum and the Arab Journalism Award have created a platform for the region’s media industry to engage in dialogue and knowledge-sharing."

She further said the vision set by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum 20 years ago helped create a solid base for Dubai’s leadership in the media industry, which today has culminated in its recognition as the ‘Capital of Arab Media for 2020’.

Dubai is a vibrant global media hub with more than 4,000 companies across media sectors, she noted.

Showcasing the logo will contribute to reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as a media hub regionally and globally, she added.