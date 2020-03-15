UrduPoint.com
One More COVID-19 Case Announced In UAE

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 01:45 AM

One more COVID-19 case announced in UAE

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2020) This Saturday the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHaP) confirmed an Indian national has tested positive for COVID-19 upon returning to the UAE after spending his annual leave abroad.

"All those who were in contact with the patient have been examined and have all tested negative for the virus" added MoHaP in a statement where it re-affirmed that all precautionary measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 are being taken in collaboration with competent bodies in the country and in line with the standards and guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The statement also said: "UAE citizens and residents are urged to practise good hygiene by regularly washing their hands with soap and water. They should also avoid contact with people who show symptoms of respiratory infections."

MoHaP also called upon the public to avoid circulating rumors shared through social media, and to only follow official news sources in the country.

