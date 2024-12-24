One Palestinian child killed every hour in Gaza: UNRWA

GAZA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2024) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has revealed that a Palestinian child is being killed every hour in Gaza by Israeli occupation forces.

In a statement, UNRWA reported that the number of Palestinian children killed since the beginning of the Israeli aggression on Gaza has reached 14,500, according to UNICEF.

The agency emphasised that there is no justification for the killing of these children in Gaza, who are losing their lives, futures, and most of their hopes.