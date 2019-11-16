One-step process, 5 days to complete new connections for commercial and industrial projects in Dubai

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2019) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has reduced the time to complete the one-step process for new connections of up to 150kW for commercial and industrial customers from seven to five days.

DEWA is further boosting Dubai's economy and continues to waive deposits and charges for these connections.

"We support the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to make business easier in Dubai to make it more attractive for investment.

The move to reduce the time for the one-step process to complete new connections in just five days is one of the ways DEWA is helping industrial and commercial customers. We continue to waive deposits and new connection charges for connections of up to 150kW. These efforts have contributed to the UAE, represented by DEWA, maintaining its first place globally for the third consecutive year, with scores of 100 percent in all indicators for receiving electricity, in the World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 report.

The report covers 190 economies around the world," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer added that the UAE has the shortest time in the world to get electricity according to the World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 report, which has set a measure of 18 days to get 100 percent in the time indicator for Getting Electricity.

DEWA achieved 100 percent in all of the Getting Electricity indicators in the World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 report. The first indicator was on the procedures required to obtain a power connection and make it easier for customers. The second indicator was for the time needed to complete the connections. For the connection costs indicator, DEWA waived the security deposits and connection charges deposit for industrial and commercial projects requiring loads of up to 150 kilowatts. DEWA has also demonstrated the reliability and transparency of its tariffs in the fourth indicator.

DEWA has achieved very competitive results in global benchmarking. It achieved the lowest customer minutes lost, CML, per year in the world of 2.39 CML, compared to 15 minutes in Europe.