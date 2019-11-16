UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One-step Process, 5 Days To Complete New Connections For Commercial And Industrial Projects In Dubai

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 10:15 PM

One-step process, 5 days to complete new connections for commercial and industrial projects in Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Nov, 2019) Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, DEWA, has reduced the time to complete the one-step process for new connections of up to 150kW for commercial and industrial customers from seven to five days.

DEWA is further boosting Dubai's economy and continues to waive deposits and charges for these connections.

"We support the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to make business easier in Dubai to make it more attractive for investment.

The move to reduce the time for the one-step process to complete new connections in just five days is one of the ways DEWA is helping industrial and commercial customers. We continue to waive deposits and new connection charges for connections of up to 150kW. These efforts have contributed to the UAE, represented by DEWA, maintaining its first place globally for the third consecutive year, with scores of 100 percent in all indicators for receiving electricity, in the World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 report.

The report covers 190 economies around the world," said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA.

Al Tayer added that the UAE has the shortest time in the world to get electricity according to the World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 report, which has set a measure of 18 days to get 100 percent in the time indicator for Getting Electricity.

DEWA achieved 100 percent in all of the Getting Electricity indicators in the World Bank’s Doing Business 2020 report. The first indicator was on the procedures required to obtain a power connection and make it easier for customers. The second indicator was for the time needed to complete the connections. For the connection costs indicator, DEWA waived the security deposits and connection charges deposit for industrial and commercial projects requiring loads of up to 150 kilowatts. DEWA has also demonstrated the reliability and transparency of its tariffs in the fourth indicator.

DEWA has achieved very competitive results in global benchmarking. It achieved the lowest customer minutes lost, CML, per year in the world of 2.39 CML, compared to 15 minutes in Europe.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World World Bank Electricity Business Water Europe UAE Dubai Rashid 2020 All From Loads Limited

Recent Stories

Pompeo Accuses Iran of Being Behind Recent Israeli ..

3 minutes ago

Some 200,000 Rally Against Czech Prime Minister in ..

6 minutes ago

Metropolitan Corporation Lahore reviews anti-encro ..

6 minutes ago

Chief Minister's Thar damage assessment committee ..

6 minutes ago

Election reforms are need of hour : Siraj-ul-Haq

6 minutes ago

Government accepts court verdict : Governor Punjab

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.