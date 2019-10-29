UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Year On, KhalifaSat Captures 7,250 Images, Completes 5,431 Low Earth Orbits

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 29th October 2019 | 09:30 PM

One year on, KhalifaSat captures 7,250 images, completes 5,431 low Earth orbits

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2019) Within one year of its launch, KhalifaSat captured 7,250 high-quality images and was able to complete 5,431 low Earth orbits, and communicated with the ground station at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, MBRSC, 906 times to send information and images, and receive updates. KhalifaSat sent 355 terabytes of data to the MBRSC’s ground station from across planet Earth.

KhalifaSat is the first satellite developed 100 percent in the UAE by a team of highly qualified Emirati engineers at the facilities of MBRSC. It was successfully launched into space from the Tanegashima Space Centre in Japan, aboard the H-IIA rocket, one year ago on 29th October, 2018.

MBRSC highlighted that within one year of its launch, KhalifaSat captured images of Palm Jumeirah, Al Maktoum Stadium (Al Nasr Club), Kingdom Centre, Masjid al-Haram in Makkah, Al-Masjid al-Nabawi (the Prophet's Mosque), the Federal Territory Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and the Baikonur Cosmodrome, where the first Emirati astronaut travelled to space.

It also captured images of major projects and achievements in the UAE and its construction work, including the Abu Dhabi International Airport and the surrounding area, in addition to the construction developments around The Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Yousuf Hamad Al Shaibani, Director-General of the MBRSC, said, "Today marks one year since the launch of KhalifaSat, the first satellite developed 100 percent in the UAE by a team of highly qualified Emirati engineers.

After the outstanding performance, images and analysis it has provided, we celebrate the culmination of one of the UAE’s major achievements. This success proves that our youth can enjoy more achievements, reflecting the aspirations of our wise leadership."

Amer Al Ghafri, Director of Space Systems Development Department and KhalifaSat Project Manager, said, "One year after its launch, KhalifaSat is performing very well. It is still ahead of other satellites in the region, in monitoring and analysis. KhalifaSat will be able to capture more images in the next few years."

KhalifaSat’s mission is to provide detailed images for environmental monitoring, study areas, and urban planning. It also monitors environmental changes, ensures effective urban management, and aids in disaster relief efforts. KhalifaSat is capable of providing accurate information on the location, direction, and speed of ships. It also provides images monitoring development trends and changes on the planet, especially by government organisations. These images are then used in the design and production of detailed maps of the region.

KhalifaSat is the most technologically advanced UAE satellite, orbiting the ground at a height of 580-620 km, and the third satellite to be developed by the MBRSC after DubaiSat-1 and DubaiSat-2.

Related Topics

AIDS UAE Abu Dhabi Palm Jumeirah Rashid Kuala Lumpur Makkah Japan Malaysia October 2018 Mosque From Government Airport Satellites

Recent Stories

Lebanese Premier to tender his resignation

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed discusses fostering relations wi ..

21 minutes ago

DFM introduces &#039;Multiple Investors Numbers Se ..

1 hour ago

UAE Cabinet approves 2020 Federal Budget

2 hours ago

Smart Dubai reveals 14 most data-compliant entitie ..

2 hours ago

Dar Al Ber launches new relief campaign for Rohing ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.