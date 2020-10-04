UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Year To Go: Switzerland To Take Off For Expo 2020 Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 05:15 PM

One year to go: Switzerland to take off for Expo 2020 Dubai

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2020) Switzerland has reaffirmed its commitment to the success of the Expo 2020 Dubai, which will run from 1st October, 2021 to 31st March, 2022, and marks one year to go to the upcoming World Expo. On this occasion, the Swiss Pavilion is taking part in the first Pre-Expo event on 5th−6th October 2020, which will be dedicated to space.

The Expo offers a significant opportunity for the Swiss Pavilion to showcase Switzerland’s technological expertise and to promote Switzerland as a fertile ground for scientific research and innovation. In this regard, the Swiss Pavilion joins the Pre-Expo Space Week, the first online event of the programme series ahead of next year’s Expo.

"Switzerland is not only a tech nation, but also a space nation! The Pre-Expo Space Week is an excellent opportunity to highlight Switzerland’s strength in innovation, research and education in the field of space," said Manuel Salchli, Commissioner General of the Swiss Pavilion and Chairman of the Steering Committee of Expo 2020 Dubai.

The Swiss Pavilion has partnered with the EPFL Space Centre, at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology of Lausanne, EPFL, to put forward leading projects of the Swiss space scene such as the Swiss startup ClearSpace.

This spin-off of the EPFL has just begun on building the first satellite that can capture and deorbit space debris. The European Space Agency has entrusted ClearSpace to lead a European consortium that will develop technologies for more sustainable activities in space.

The Expo is also an important economic platform: the Swiss Pavilion will turn on the spotlight on Swiss companies and the tourism sector to promote the country’s economic capacity and attractiveness in the UAE, which is Switzerland's foremost trading partner in the middle East.

The Swiss Pavilion relies on a public-private partnership model, including partners: Schindler, Rolex SA, Switzerland Tourism, Clariant, Novartis, Nestlé Middle East and North Africa and KGS Diamond Group Ltd – and suppliers.

The selected project ‘Reflection’ was designed by the Swiss project team OOS AG (architecture, general planning), Bellprat Partner AG (scenography) and Lorenz Eugster Landscaping GmbH (landscape architecture), and built by ExpoMobilia.

Related Topics

Africa World Technology Education UAE Dubai Lausanne Lead Switzerland Middle East Kyrgystani Som March October 2020 Event From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid offers condolences to Emir of ..

17 seconds ago

Israel records 2,557 new coronavirus cases

45 minutes ago

EAD organises a webinar on Arabian Oryx conservati ..

1 hour ago

World’s largest fountain to launch in Dubai

1 hour ago

UAE announces 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 1,001 reco ..

2 hours ago

UAE welcomes signing of peace agreement in Sudan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.